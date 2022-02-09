UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP of copy-pasting her party's manifesto

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused that the BJP has copy-pasted the pledges of Congress. She termed the BJP activity as "dhokha patra"

A day before BJP has released its manifesto in view of elections the BJP, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC)-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance on Tuesday made many big promises related to agriculture industry. The alliance has promised a loan waiver to small-time farmers' entire debt whose holding is 5 acres or less in Punjab.

Addressing the state and releasing its manifesto for the assembly elections the party has promised 'Mehnat Da Pakka Mull' under which the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers growing fruits, vegetables, pulses, and oilseeds which will be granted by the central government's MSP extension program. The alliance also promised a budget of 5,000 crores for agriculture to sustain the crops.

These promises are somehow the same as Congress, and accusing BJP of copy-pasting the Congress manifesto, leader Priyanka Gandhi said "The BJP should name its 'Ghoshna Patra' as 'Dhokha patra'. The BJP, which used the talk about past 70 years, could not fulfill even one-fourth of the promises made in its manifesto in past five years," Priyanka said.

"It (manifesto) neither has the account of the work of five years nor has the vision of building the future. That is why, it (BJP) has copy-pasted the pledges of Congress," she added.