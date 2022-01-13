UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi releases party's first list of 125 candidates for the state

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the party's first list of 125 candidates for the state. The leader said that this year's elections brought a new kind of politics to the party and is historic, "Out of the total 125 candidates, 40% are women & 40% are the youth. With this historic initiative, we hope to bring in a new kind of politics in the sate," she said.

Every time we have seen more men in politics rather than women but this major initiative of Congress is great and also led the party closer to winning.

"In the first list of 125 candidates for UP polls, 50 candidates are women, including Asha Singh, mother of the Unnao rape victim. From Shahjahanpur, we have fielded Asha worker Poonam Pandey who led an agitation for a raise in honorarium" she further added.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday slammed UP CM Yogi for his '80% vs 20%' remarks, she also urged the youth to make the elections about issues such as employment and education not about casteism.

Meanwhile, The Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.