UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi over his 'Cong, SP sympathize with terrorists' remark

After PM Modi's 'Cong, SP sympathize with terrorists' remark, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said, "Even he knows that it's not true. He is saying all this only because of polls. Why is there unemployment in UP when many govt posts are lying vacant? He should talk only on relevant issues."

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Johva Sharki, Raebareli UP said "If Congress is voted to power, we will make sure every district has special schools for girls, 25% of recruitments in Police are reserved for women. We will create a job calendar & employment from time to time will be provided."

In the same rally, she said "It's good that govt provides ration but they should make people stand on their feet, with education & employment... We want to bring a law that'll suspend officials who don't file an FIR within 15 days of a harassment complaint by a woman."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.