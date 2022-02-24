UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to hold a public meeting in Masakanwa Gonda today

Priyanka Gandhi to hold a public meeting in Masakanwa, Gaura, Gonda at 1:30 pm ahead of the fifth phase assembly elections.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow, UP rally said, "We don't raise our children to wait for a sack of ration from govt all their life. Some money & free ration will not make people Aatmanirbhar. They say "charbi (fat) nikaal denge", I ask them "Bharti (vacancies) kab nikaloge?"

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.