UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow in Mathura today

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is going to conduct a roadshow in Mathura today. Not only this she will also address corner meetings ahead of UP assembly elections. She is going to urge the people to cast vote for Congress candidate Pradeep Mathur and perform Yamuna Pooja. However, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Yesterday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned in Goa ahead of assembly elections. While addressing the people the Congress leader stated the importance of election in the state, she said "The assembly election is significant and important for Goa which is rich in resources, rich in skill, rich in everything and yet with the second-highest unemployment in the country."

