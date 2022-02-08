UP Assembly Elections 2022: Promises made by Akhilesh Yadav in his party's manifesto
Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav releases party manifesto of its party for the people of UP.
The SP chief promised to give these facilities if his party voted in power
- 33% reservation for women in government jobs
- 100% literacy in UP by 2027
- Laptops for all 12th pass students in the state
- Work towards generating one crore jobs in UP by 2027
- Samajwadi Pension Yojna to be reintroduced
- CCTV camera and drone surveillance across all villages
- Technical upgrades for 108 and 102 ambulance service
- Increase in the number of Ambulance vehicle
- Student Credit Card to be launched within the limit of Rs 5,000
- Increase in old age home
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.
