UP Assembly Elections 2022: Promises made by Akhilesh Yadav in his party's manifesto

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav releases party manifesto of its party for the people of UP.

The SP chief promised to give these facilities if his party voted in power

33% reservation for women in government jobs

100% literacy in UP by 2027

Laptops for all 12th pass students in the state

Work towards generating one crore jobs in UP by 2027

Samajwadi Pension Yojna to be reintroduced

CCTV camera and drone surveillance across all villages

Technical upgrades for 108 and 102 ambulance service

Increase in the number of Ambulance vehicle

Student Credit Card to be launched within the limit of Rs 5,000

Increase in old age home

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



