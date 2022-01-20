UP Assembly Elections 2022: Raebareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh quits Congress

UP Raebareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh resigns from Congress. In her resignation letter, she said, "I have to inform you that I am resigning from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party. Please kindly accept."

A day earlier, Congress's 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign face Priyanka Maurya also quit Congress. Congress Maurya levelled several allegations against Congress after the party denied her ticket for assembly polls.



Maurya said, "I have been betrayed. We were told that there will be screening, observation, and survey to select candidates for polls. But even after completing all tasks, I was not given the ticket. People kept me telling me that this ticket (170 Sarojini Nagar) is reserved for Rudra Daman Singh. I knew it, but I was still fighting for it. I was asked to bring girls for marathons, people in addresses and meetings, induct workers to Congress. I did a lot of work for it."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.