UP Assembly Elections 2022: Rakesh Tikait hits out at BJP over the bail of minister's son in Lakhimpur case

Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) which is part of the SKM hits out at BJP over the Lakhimpur case ahead of the UP assembly polls, taking a dig at the Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra who is the main accused of Lakhimpur case and the Allahabad High Court granted him bail on February 10, taking this point to the fore Tikait said “The whole country and whole world watched the most infamous Lakhimpur Kheri episode of Ajay Teni and Ashish Teni, who despite having committed a heinous crime gets bail within three months. Everybody is seeing that and he will walk out of jail today."

"So is such dictatorial government needed, or this type of system needed in which someone who mows down people under a vehicle walks out of jail within three months. How will they behave with the public in times to come? These are our issues that people need to understand,” he added.

Lakhimpur violence created the storm in the country eight people got killed in the violence amongst them four were farmers. After the investigation, the SIT arrested 13 people and Ajay Mishra son was also amongst the 13 people who got arrested. It is said that Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra was also had a connection with death of four farmers and a journalist, FIR also got filled against him.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.



