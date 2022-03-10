UP Assembly Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party asks workers not to leave booths, keep watch

The counting of votes cast in the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls began at 8 a.m. on Thursday amid high security.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that 84 counting centres had been set up across Uttar Pradesh.

"There will be uninterrupted videography right from opening of strong rooms and taking EVMs to counting tables to the counting of votes," Shukla said, adding said that postal ballots will be counted first and then EVM ballots from 8.30 a.m.

The Assembly polls for 403 seats spread over 75 districts were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.More than 3.75 lakh voters exercised their franchise using ballot papers.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party Tells Workers Not to Leave Booths, Keep Watch

The Samajwadi Party has said that there is a difference of 200-300 votes in most of the seats. “The game of perception is being played by TV media, the game of discouraging SP workers is being played by media and BJP workers so that SP workers leave the counting place and BJP can be dishonest in the final results. SP workers and public should not be discouraged and do not break their morale, SP alliance will win in the final results, SP workers should stand on the spot and register their protest against any possibility of dishonesty, TV media and survey agencies cannot decide public opinion, People have given their vote to SP!,” it said in a tweet.