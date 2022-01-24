UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP asks EC to take strict action against Amit Shah for breaking covid norms during campaign in Kairana

Samajwadi Party leader Sunil Singh Yadav claimed that the covid guidelines were violated in Kairana during a BJP rally, which was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah.

"BJP should first answer whether there would be an FIR against Amit Shah," Yadav said.

Yadav said that FIR was lodged against Swami Prasad Maurya and the Samajwadi Party was put under police guard for violating covid norms, now "Election commission should take fair action in this matter," he said.

On Saturday Amit Shah visited Kairana for door-to-door campaigning ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.