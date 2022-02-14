UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP candidate Azam Khan's wife slams Yogi

Tanzeem Fatima, wife of imprisoned SP candidate for Rampur, Azam Khan slammed Yogi and said, "CM Yogi Adityanath gives a lot of wrong statements, this is one of them."

Earlier, taking a jibe at BJP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav replied to BPJ leader comment on Azam Khan the SP leader who is in jail, Akhilesh Yadav said Azam Khan is in jail for building a university, a Union minister's son is out on bail in a case who tried to kill the farmers, he was referring to the BJP leader Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra who was involved in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. He also mocks that this is the "new India" of the BJP.

"The man who built a university for you fought for your rights and honor, was sent to jail. And the man who crushed farmers using a jeep has been sent out of jail. Nowhere in the world, farmers have been crushed by a jeep. But since the Uttar Pradesh polls are here, he has got bail and is out" he added

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.