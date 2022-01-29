UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP govt built Haj House, Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan constructed under BJP rule says Yogi in his Tweet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a dig at Samajwadi Party saying that his party built a Haj House, while a Mansarovar Bhawan was constructed in Ghaziabad under the BJP's rule. "The previous government of Uttar Pradesh had built a Haj House in Ghaziabad. The BJP government has constructed a Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad with state-of-the-art facilities at a cost of Rs 94 crore. Giving respect to the faith, this building is a great gift for the devotees. The difference is clear," Adityanath tweeted.

उत्तर प्रदेश की पूर्व सरकार ने गाजियाबाद में 'हज हाउस' बनवाया था।



भाजपा सरकार ने यहां ₹94 करोड़ की लागत से अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से युक्त कैलाश मानसरोवर भवन का निर्माण कराया है।



आस्था को सम्मान देता यह भवन श्रद्धालुओं के लिए बड़ी सौगात है।



फर्क साफ है...! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2022

Earlier in his tweet, he said that "Earlier Haj House was made in Ghaziabad. Our government constructed Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan. Earlier the mafia used to harass traders, but now no mafia can dare to grab property of any trader, doctor or a poor person...," he had said. The BJP leader also targeted the SP and its leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, calling them supporters of Pakistan and "worshippers of (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah". "They are worshippers of Jinnah, we are worshippers of Sardar Patel. Pakistan is dear to them, we will sacrifice our life for Maa Bharati (Mother India)."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.