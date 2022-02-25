UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP leader Dimple Yadav slams PM Modi

SP leader Dimple Yadav on PM's remark 'As soon as they start blaming EVMs, understand that the Pariwarwadi party's game is over' said "If someone has some doubts, do they not have the right to speak? It's democracy & if they think there are issues with EVM, they have the right to say it."

Dimple Yadav is an Indian politician. Yadav has served for two terms as the Member of the Indian Parliament from the Samajwadi Party representing Kannauj.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.