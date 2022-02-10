UP Assembly Elections 2022: 'SP-RLD is no competition' says BJP MP Bhola Singh while casting vote

BJP MP Bhola Singh casts vote in Bulandshah for the first phase of UP polls. After casting his vote he said 'SP-RLD is no competition' in UP.

"The way in 2017 our minister Anil Sharma won with more than 51 thousand more votes. This time it will be doubled and win is sure" he further added.

BJP MP from Bulandshahr, Dr Bhola Singh casts his vote in the first phase of polling of the #UttarPradeshElections2022pic.twitter.com/i3evgsbT3O — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

On the same note, RLD chief, Jayant Chaudhary who is the voter of Mathura is not going to cast his vote today due to his political rally.

RLD and SP have tied up their knots for the Uttar Pradesh elections and doing their best to win this year's polls. RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and his party also got a chance to form their alliance with UP ruling party BJP, but he rejected the offer and join SP's chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

