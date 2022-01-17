UP Assembly Elections 2022: "SP they never worked for the development of OBCs" : Ghanshyam Lodhi

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Ghanshyam Lodhi, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday and also claimed that Akhilesh Yadav's, SP never worked for backward classes (OBCs).



He also alleged that the SP, chief Akhilesh Yadav has kept criminals in his party, "Samajwadi Party says something else and does something else. SP has been in power for four terms, but they never worked for the development of OBCs. Akhilesh Yadav has added such people to his party who have 10-20 criminal cases against them" he said.



Meanwhile, the upcoming Assembly elections will be held in 5 states, between February 10 and March 7, in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa, the election commission has also released the polls details and voting dates of each state.

Also, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.