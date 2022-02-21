UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP to give financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for those who got affected in bull attack

Ahead of the fourth phase assembly elections in UP, the Samajwadi Party has made major promises to the citizen of the state the party on its official handle state that, if SP voted in power the party will give financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for those who got affected in the bull attack, "If the Samajwadi government is formed, the families of those killed in the bull attack, mostly villagers, farmers, will be given financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh" the party stated.

समाजवादी सरकार बनने पर साँड़ के हमले में मारे जाने वाले लोग जिसमें अधिकतर ग्रामीण, किसान होते हैं उनके परिवारों को 5 लाख रूपये की आर्थिक मदद दी जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/Xgj2bJC1P6 — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) February 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



