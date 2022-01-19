UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP to offer Azam Khan ticket to contest from UP's Rampur Sadar seat

Samajwadi Party is all ready to bend its knee in front of Azam Khan and offer him a ticket to contest 2022 assembly elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur Sadar seat because he won 9 times from the same constituency.

Azam Khan is serving as the Member of Parliament from Rampur. He is one of the founding members of the Samajwadi Party and was a member of the Seventeenth Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh.

However, yesterday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, that he would distribute 300 units of free electricity to the citizens, "Samajwadi Party to start the registration of distributing 300 units of free electricity tomorrow onwards. Everyone with electricity connections to apply with the same name as on their bills. Those who’ll need it later, write names as on your ration/Aadhar card," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.