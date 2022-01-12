UP Assembly Elections 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya's son clears all the allegations on his father's leave from BJP

Swami Prasad Maurya's son Utkrisht Maurya Ashok denies all the allegations that are made on his father's resignation from the ruling party BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, Swami Prasad Maurya left the BJP and joined Akhilesh Yadav's, Samajwadi Party for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The reason for his registration was doing rounds that, he left the party because the BJP denies giving tickets for his children but now Maurya's son clear all the speculations and said "There is no such issue that my father wants a ticket for me or my sister."

"My father and the party will decide if I have to contest the election or they want me as a party worker for the upcoming Assembly polls," Ashok said.

However, Maurya was the main contender for the Uttar Pradesh elections and he have all the OBC voters besides him. BJP and Yogi surely faced a huge loss due to this.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.