UP Assembly Elections 2022: The backbone of India's employment sector has been broken by PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in the Amethi rally, said "The backbone of India's employment sector has been broken by PM Narendra Modi &his friends. You'll see in the coming times, youth of this country won't get employment, teach them however much you want. No one listened to me during COVID, but you saw bodies in Ganga."

Slamming BJP he said, "When they (BJP) say nothing happened in our 70 years, they actually meant nothing happened for Ambani, Adani in these 70 years... remember, India's biggest billionaires do not give employment, small shopkeepers, traders, & farmers do."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.