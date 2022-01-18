UP Assembly Elections 2022: “The day Muslim youth will take the law into their own hands that day Hindus will not get a place in India" : BJP leader

BJP leader Sambit Patra hit out at Congress for an alliance with Maulana Tauqir Raza for UP polls, “Maulana Tauqir Raza, who had warned Hindus a few days ago, “The day Muslim youth will take the law into their own hands.. that day Hindus will not get a place in India. The map of India will change.” Today this Maulana’s party has tied up with ‘Congress’,” Sambit Patra said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.