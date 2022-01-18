UP Assembly Elections 2022: “The day Muslim youth will take the law into their own hands that day Hindus will not get a place in India" : BJP leader
BJP leader Sambit Patra hit out at Congress for an alliance with Maulana Tauqir Raza for UP polls, “Maulana ...
BJP leader Sambit Patra hit out at Congress for an alliance with Maulana Tauqir Raza for UP polls, “Maulana Tauqir Raza, who had warned Hindus a few days ago, “The day Muslim youth will take the law into their own hands.. that day Hindus will not get a place in India. The map of India will change.” Today this Maulana’s party has tied up with ‘Congress’,” Sambit Patra said in a tweet.
मौलना तौकिर रजा,जिसने कुछ दिनों पहले हिंदुओं को आगा किया था “जिस दिन मुसलमान युवा क़ानून अपने हाथ में ले लेगा ..उस दिन हिंदुओं को हिंदुस्तान में जगह नहीं मिलेगा ..हिंदुस्तान का नक़्शा बदल जाएगा”— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 18, 2022
आज इस मौलना की पार्टी ने “कांग्रेस” से गठबंधन किया है।
धिक्कार है!#RadicalSyndicatepic.twitter.com/XB2oeanXut
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.