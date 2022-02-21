UP Assembly Elections 2022: The Modi-Yogi govt provided free vaccines to 28 crore people in UP: Anurag Thakur

Union Min Anurag Thakur in Banda, UP lauded his party's work and also slammed Akhilesh Yadav in the rally, "The Modi-Yogi govt provided free vaccines to 28 crore people in UP. Akhilesh Yadav tried to remove charges on terrorists in 2013, but the court asked him "today you want to release the terrorists, will you give them Padma Bhushan tomorrow?" he said.

In the same rally, he earlier said, "Akhilesh won't be able to cross even 100 after seven phases. On 10th March (counting of votes) he'll say 'EVM bewafa hai'. He'll lose from Karhal too. SP's 'Gunda raj', 'mafia raj' and collusion with terrorists will not be accepted by people."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.