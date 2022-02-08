UP Assembly Elections 2022: The MSP on crops will be fixed and sugarcane farmers will be paid in 15 days : Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday promised that the MSP on crops will be fixed and sugarcane farmers will be paid in 15 days, "All farmers will be made debt-free in four years. Two bags of DAP fertilizer and five bags of Urea will be given to the farmers free of cost," he said in manifesto program.

The SP chief also promised to give 33% reservation for women in government jobs, 100% literacy in UP by 2027, Laptops for all 12th pass students in the state, Work towards generating one crore jobs in UP by 2027, Samajwadi Pension Yojna to be reintroduced, CCTV camera and drone surveillance across all villages, Technical upgrades for 108 and 102 ambulance service, Increase in the number of Ambulance vehicle, Student Credit Card to be launched within the limit of Rs 5,000, Increase in old age home and many more.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



