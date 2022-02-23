UP Assembly Elections 2022: The 'Parivarwadi' groups looted the poor's ration but BJP  ended their game: Modi

PM Modi in the Kaushambi rally slammed opposition and said, "The 'Parivarwadi' groups looted the poor's ration but BJP ended their game...We brought in 'One Nation, One Ration Card'. Now people of Kaushambi can use their ration cards anywhere in the country."

"You got to see 'mausami' (seasonal) leaders in COVID who disappeared during peak & reappeared when it was controlled...They instigated people against vaccine but got themselves vaccinated...People of UP are well aware of 'seasonal' leaders" he further added.

In the same rally, he earlier said "Today there are long queues outside polling booth for the fourth phase of UP elections. Linking of Kaushambi with Bodh circuit has also done by our govt."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today holds its fourth phase of elections which covers Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.