UP Assembly Elections 2022: "The reason I joined BJP is that I like their policy, Akhilesh Ji hates Samajwadis in SP" : Pramod Gupta

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother-in-law former MLA Pramod Gupta joined BJP in Lucknow today he is from Auraiya district. After his joining, he stated "The reason I joined BJP is that I like their policy. Akhilesh Ji hates Samajwadis in SP. One by one, he cornered everyone & has only flatterers around in the party...No one has ever won with a margin of over 18,000 votes from Bidhuna seat except me."

Mulayam Singh Yadav is an Indian politician and the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. He served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also served as the Minister of Defence, Government of India.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.