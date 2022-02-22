UP Assembly Elections 2022: This time we are going to hit a 'Jeet Ka Chowka': PM Modi

Ahead of the fourth phase assembly elections in UP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the public meeting in Bahraich, UP during the speech he said, "This time we are going to hit a 'Jeet Ka Chowka' (victory 4) ...First in 2014, then 2017, 2019, and now 2022. People of UP have decided to topple 'Parivaarvadis'."

"The double engine government is equally important in the path of development that Uttar Pradesh has walked on today. From 2014 to 2017 I have seen very closely the work, their business, their exploits of these ghastly familyists" he added.

Lauding Yogi's government in UP he said "Before 2017 the people of Basti, Gonda, Bahraich, and Balrampur also faced a lot of discrimination. Now Yogi ji's government is making every effort for the last 5 years, which can bring convenience in your life and give respect to the poor."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.