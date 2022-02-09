UP Assembly Elections 2022: Trader in UP tries to kill himself due to GST, Priyanka Gandhi express her views on matter

Rajiv Tomar, a shoe trader in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh has taken poison along with his wife on a Facebook live he balmed the heavy losses for this, the video is going so viral on social media. In the video, Rajiv Tomar tears open a sachet and swallow it and his wife tries to stop him. She also tries to make him spit.

Mr. Tomar said, in tears said, "I think I have the freedom to speak. I will pay the debts I have. Even if I die, I will pay. But I request everyone to please share this video as much as possible. I am not anti-national but I have faith in the country. But I want to tell Modi-ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), you are not a well-wisher of small traders and farmers. Change your policies."

However, the man is in critical condition while his wife died.

He also blamed the government for it he said GST had hit his business. Ahead of the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh this video has caught the eyes of many as well as politicians. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also expressed her feelings on this matter she said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the suicide attempt of a businessman and his wife in Baghpat and the death of his wife. My condolences to the family members. I pray to God that Shri Rajiv ji recovers soon,"