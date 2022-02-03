UP Assembly Elections 2022: Unknown man attacks UP Minister Siddarth Nath Singh while filing the nominations

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and UP Minister Siddarth Nath Singh was attacked while he was filing nominations for UP polls. . Siddharth Nath Singh is contesting polls from the Allahabad West seat and an unknown man wielding a blade allegedly tried to attack Singh. Fourtanelty the leader's bodyguards stopped the man. Therefore the man is now arrested by the police in Prayagraj.

Siddarth Nath Singh the Cabinet Minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh. He is one of the official spokespersons of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Today, Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also filed his nomination from Sirathu in the Kaushambi district. The leader will be contesting from the Sirathu assembly seat ahead of the UP assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.