UP Assembly Elections 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath slams SP in the Maharajganj rally

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Maharajganj rally slammed SP and said, "SP is annoyed about all the money coming for welfare work in the state. They ask where does this money come from...We have an efficient equipment (bulldozer)…. It makes highways and crushes mafias(goons) as well."

Earlier, Adityanath in the Kushinagar rally said, "Earlier electricity was also politicized. There'll be electricity on Eid & Muharram but not on Holi, Diwali. But no such discrimination today. In double-engine govt, people are getting a double dose of ration every month along with various items."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. And the remaining phases are going to hold voting on March 3 and 7.