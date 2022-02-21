UP Assembly Elections 2022: UP CM Yogi takes a dig over SP in Madiyaon rally ahead of UP polls

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Madiyaon rally took a dig over SP he said, "Samajwadi Party complained to the EC when I distributed smartphones & tablets to 1 crore youth, but let March 10 come, we'll distribute these gadgets to 2 crore youth...COVID vaccines would've been sold in black had Congress, SP, BSP been in power."

Earlier, today Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in the Raebareli rally asked the public that "Rahul Gandhi opposes India's Kashmir policy in Parliament. Should such people be supported in politics?"

He further added "You want bullet train development or 'puncture wali Cycle' in the state? Yogi in state and Modi at Centre will bring bullet train-like development here," he said slamming Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.