UP Assembly Elections 2022: UP's Amroha is witnessing the highest voter turnout

As the voting for second phase UP elections has been started, in which Amroha witnessed the highest percentage of voter turnout that is 10.83 percent followed by Sambhal (10.76 percent) and Moradabad (9.86 percent), Rampur 8.27 percent, Saharanpur 9.70 percent, Sambhal 10.76 percent and Shahjahanpur registered 9.17 percent.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.