UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Uttar Pradesh will decide the country's destiny" says Amit Shah while addressing BJP workers in Mathura

Addressing a meeting of the BJP workers in Mathura, Amit Shah hits out at Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for pushing Uttar Pradesh into jungle raj by keeping it poor and backward. He urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to cast their votes to BJP in the upcoming assembly elections and said that Uttar Pradesh will decide the country's destiny.

He also praised Modi and Yogi and said the leaders only developed Uttar Pradesh, "Nobody drew a map for complete development of Uttar Pradesh. Only after PM Modi took charge & Yogi Adityanath became the CM, the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' came to the fore. BJP is not the party for one caste but for entire society" he said.

He further slammed SP and said "UP polls are polls to see that which party & ideology will the state go to for the next 5 yrs. Before BJP government, UP saw SP & BSP governments for a very long time. SP used to work for one caste, BSP used to work for another."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.