UP Assembly Elections 2022: "We have announced names of candidates for 100 seats for the upcoming UP Assembly elections" : AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

As all the parties are doing their best to win the five states elections and amongst these five states the most important state is considered as Uttar Pradesh because of its population and many parties are inclining their full focus on Uttar Pradesh, now AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also revealed that his party had also announced names of candidates for 100 seats for the upcoming UP Assembly elections, "We have announced names of candidates for 100 seats for the upcoming UP Assembly elections; more candidates for other phases will be announced. We've made arrangements to conduct virtual rallies, as per the Election Commission's guidelines."

According to the list, Dr Mahtab will contest from the Loni constituency in Ghaziabad district. Furqan Chaudhry is AIMIM candidate from Garh Mukteshwar in Hapur district while Haji Arif will contest from Dhaulana in the same district.

The list also includes Rafat Khan from Siwal Khas and Zeeshan Alam from Saradhana. Also Tasleem Ahmad from Kithore. All three constituencies are in the Meerut district.

The other candidates are Shaheen Raza Khan (Bareilly-124) in Bareilly district, Amjad Ali (Behat), and Margoob Hasan (Saharanpur Dehat), both in Saharanpur district.

Meanwhile, voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. And the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.