UP Assembly Elections 2022: We will give free scooty to girls and free electricity to farmers: Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Barabanki rally said, "We will give free scooty to girls, free electricity to farmers, got express highways constructed,colleges. You want to decide what kind of govt you want.The one that propagates riots or the one that frees you from them & works for poor’s welfare."

Yesterday, Yogi Adityanath in Sultanpur rally promised to provide Abhyuday coaching centers for the students he said, "We will provide Abhyuday coaching centers for the youth preparing for various entrance exams."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.