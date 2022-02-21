UP Assembly Elections 2022: "What benefit has BJP govt given in last 5 yrs?" Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt

Addressing the rally in Hardoi, UP Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "What benefit has BJP govt given in last 5 yrs? They talk about religion, Pakistan & terrorism, but won't talk about the terror of unemployment & inflation. People don't have money for food & they divert our mind towards religion&Pakistan."

Earlier, after PM Modi's 'Cong, SP sympathizes with terrorists' remark, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said, "Even he knows that it's not true. He is saying all this only because of polls. Why is there unemployment in UP when many govt posts are lying vacant? He should talk only on relevant issues."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.