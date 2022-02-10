UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yadav slams BJP for not fulfilling the promises made by the party 5 years ago

Launching his attack over BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said "I want to say that only those who have a family can understand the pain of a family. BJP should observe 2 minutes silence for their last manifesto as they could not fulfill the promises made 5 years ago."

Slamming the double-engine government he said "This election is to save the Constitution and democracy. Did corruption end during the Yogi government? Truth is double engine government means double corruption."

Earlier, today the SP chief also raised questions over EVMs errors he said "There were several reports that EVM was not functioning properly, voting was stopped for hours and people had to wait in order to cast their votes. The preparation for a fair election should have been done by Election Commission to ensure smooth voting."

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.



