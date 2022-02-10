UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath addresses rally in Saharanpur ahead of UP polls

Yogi Adityanath addressed the rally in Saharanpur ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Addressing a rally in Saharanpur, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Double engine govt works well. The entire Saharanpur belt has been uplifted. Saharanpur will get a university in the name of a native goddess here. They had declared Saharanpur a dark zone."

"We gave electricity for 24 hours. Now pipes are used here instead of a handpump. The vaccine saved lives. Double engine govt gave double vaccine and double ration" he added.

Earlier, today Yogi also talked about his journey as UP CM he said, "A lot of wonderful things have happened during these past five years. Take care that the labour of these five years does not go waste. If not, it won't take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become A lot of wonderful things have happened during these past five years. Take care that the labour of these five years does not go waste. If not, it won't take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal."

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.



