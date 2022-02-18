UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath promises construction of t Lord Ram by 2023

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Karhal, Mainpuri addressing the rally promised citizens that Lord Ram will be ready in Ayodhya by 2023, he said "A grand temple of Lord Ram will be ready in Ayodhya by 2023. This Ram Temple will be 'Rashtra Mandir' of India."

In the same rally, he said, "Leaders of Samajwadi Party have lost their temper by seeing their imminent defeat in Karhal Assembly constituency. The attack on SP Singh Baghel (Union Minister & BJP candidate) is an example of their cowardliness."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.

