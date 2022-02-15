UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi Ji wants to get me killed, alledges SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar got attacked during the filing of nomination of party candidate Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi's Shivpur constituency on Monday. "(CM) Yogi Ji wants to get me killed. Goons of BJP and Yogi were sent there in black coats," he said.

He said, "I demand the Election Commission of India to provide security to Omprakash Rajbhar and Arvind Rajbhar."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.