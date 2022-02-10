UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi talks about his journey as the UP Chief Minister

CM Yogi Adityanath talking about his journey as the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "A lot of wonderful things have happened during these past five years. Take care that the labour of these five years does not go waste. If not, it won't take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become A lot of wonderful things have happened during these past five years. Take care that the labour of these five years does not go waste. If not, it won't take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal."

Yesterday PM Modi in his interview with ANI also praised Yogi's work and said "Today women say that they can step out even after dark. This trust is essential for security. There was a time in UP when goons could do anything they wanted, today they surrender. Yogi ji prioritized security & didn't compromise with it."

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

