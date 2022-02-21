UP Assembly Elections 2022: "You want bullet train development or 'puncture wali Cycle' in the state" Yogi takes a dig over the SP symbol

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in the Raebareli rally asked the public that "Rahul Gandhi opposes India's Kashmir policy in Parliament. Should such people be supported in politics?"

He further added "You want bullet train development or 'puncture wali Cycle' in the state? Yogi in state and Modi at Centre will bring bullet train-like development here," he said slamming Samajwadi Party.

Earlier, in the same rally, he hit out at SP and said "Samajwadi Party & other parties are doing politics at the nation's cost. Congress, SP, BSP are toying with the security of the nation & society... earlier, there used to be no electricity on Holi/Diwali, but on Eid/Muharram."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.