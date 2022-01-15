UP Assembly Elections 2022:"Swami Prasad Maurya's move will throw BJP's caste arithmetic to the wind in the upcoming elections" : Akhilesh Yadav

Leaders quitting the BJP party ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is the biggest twist that has happened in this year's elections till now, and yesterday joining of members in Akhilesh Yadav's, SP has created a storm in the politics, many leaders take a dig at BJP in the joining ceremony, even the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he also said that the joining of Swami Prasad Maruya and his seven members in SP will throw BJP's caste arithmetic to the wind in 2022 elections.

He also commented on Yogi's '80 vs 20' remark and compared the elections as cricket game he said, "But the way wickets are falling that side (BJP) it seems the chief minister must have realised that he has dropped the catch,"

"Ab mujhe lagta hain... unhein ganit ka adhyapak bhi rakhna padega" he added.

Akhilesh said it was no longer about 80% and 20%. "Eighty percent people are standing with the SP after we entered into alliances with smaller parties and MLAs joined us. After listening to Swami Prasad Maurya ji today, the remaining 20% will go against them (BJP government)," he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.