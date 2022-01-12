UP Assembly Elections: Samajwadi Party holds a meeting with allies in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party holds the crucial meeting on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The party also told the media that the meeting is held to keep Uttar Pradesh elections as the first preference and mainly the first phase of Uttar Pradesh.

Jayant Chaudhary, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Shivpal Yadav, Krishna Patel among others were present in the meeting, according to sources. The first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held on February 10.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7, and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



