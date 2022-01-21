UP Assembly Elections2022: AAP to release it's third list of candidates for UP Polls at 2 pm in Lucknow

Aam Aadmi Party is going to release its third list of candidates for UP assembly elections. AAP leader Sanjay Singh on his Twitter informed about this he said, "Today @AamAadmiParty will release the third list of candidates for UP polls at 2 pm at the party office in Lucknow."

"In the UP Vidhan Sabha elections, it is our endeavor to bring out deserving faces in front of you," he said.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

Also, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.