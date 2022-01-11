UP Assembly Polls: After Cabinet minister resigns from BJP, 3 MLAs follow suit

Following the resignation of Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday weeks ahead of the state assembly polls, the party suffered yet another jolt when three of its MLAs resigned citing "ignorance of the state government" of the poor and weaker section of society.

The MLAs include Brajesh Prajapati, Bhagwati Prasad, and Roshan Lal Verma.

The trio, however, are yet to decide on their future course of action.

Speaking to ANI, Prajapati, who had resigned along with Maurya said that their demand for the caste-wise census for the OBC was overlooked by the BJP government adding that recruitments to various departments were being done in a wrong manner

"The BJP government ignored the poor and the weaker section of the society, especially the minority community and the Dalits. We were demanding the caste-based census of the OBC, it was not done. The reservation was overlooked in the recruitments made in different departments of the state. Recruitments were made in the wrong manner. We put forward our points on the appropriate platform when no change was witnessed, then we had to take this decision today," Prajapati said.

However, the former BJP leader did not reveal which party he will join and said that he will follow whatever his leader (Swami Prasad Maurya) decides.

"We cannot take the call, our leader will decide. Whatever he decides, will be complied," he said.

Another MLA who resigned from the party, Bhagwati Prasad said that they have been mulling the resignation for a long time and the decision was taken now keeping the "welfare of society" in mind.

"We have been mulling on the resignation for long now and today we have taken this decision keeping the welfare of the society in mind. We want to join a party that works for the welfare of the people. You will get to know which party we will join in a few days," Prasad said.

Earlier in the day, in a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel, Maurya, who held portfolios of labour and social welfare, said he was resigning as the state government "ignoring interests" of Dalits, backward sections, farmers, unemployed youth and small traders.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet that he welcomed Maurya to the party.

"I welcome Swami Prasad Maurya, who struggled for social justice and equality in the state, and his supporters to the Samajwadi Party. There will be a revolution for social justice, there will be a change in 2022," Yadav said.

Maurya said he kept bringing issues related to weaker sections to the government but to no avail.

"I kept bringing the issues to the notice of the government and the national leaders on the appropriate platform. I was heard, but it did not yield any result," he said.

Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC (Other Backward Class) community, had joined the BJP from Bahujan Samaj Party in 2016.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases.

The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The polling in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa will be held on February 14 and in Manipur in two phases on February 27 and March 6.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor