UP Assembly polls: Those trying to form govt by dividing society can't be Samajwadis, says Rajnath Singh

Hitting out the Samajwadi Party ahead of the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that those who do appeasement politics and try to form the government by "dividing the society" cannot be Samajwadis, adding that the real Samajwadis are those who solve the problem of hunger and fear of the poor.

Addressing a public meeting here, Singh said, "No one becomes Samajwadi just because of their name. The real Samajwadi is the one who resolves the problem of hunger and fear of the poor and takes all sections of the society together. Those who do appeasement politics cannot be Samajwadis and try to form govt by dividing the society."

Taking a swipe at the party further, the Defence Minister said that those who claim to be the 'Samajwadis' these days are not even "remotely" lined to 'Samajwad'.

"This was the bastion of Samajwadis once. When the Congress party ruled entire India, the people of this place stood with stalwart Samajwadis like Ram Manohar Lohia. But since ever the 'fake' Samajwadis have entered the state, the people no more stand with them. Those who claim to be Samajwadis aren't even remotely linked to Samajwad (socialism)," he said.

Calling SP 'Khote Sikke', Singh said that it would not work in Uttar Pradesh anymore.

"If you see today's Samajwadi Party, they do not stand on the definition of Samajwad today. They have become 'Khote Sikke', which do not work in the market. So Samajwadi Party will not work in Uttar Pradesh anymore," he said.

The second phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will take place tomorrow that will seal the fate of 586 candidates on 55 Assembly seats.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

