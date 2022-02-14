UP CM gives wrong statements, including Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan out of jail, says Fatima Khan

Hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made statements stating Akhilesh Yadav does not want jailed Azam Khan out, Tanzeem Fatima, his wife, said that he always gives a lot of wrong statements.

"This is wrong. CM Yogi Adityanath gives a lot of wrong statements. This is one of them. He (Azam Khan) always faces oppression in the state," Fatima told ANI.

Azam Khan's wife further expressed confidence in her husband's victory and said, "He is not here but the people of Rampur are with him. He will win with more votes than earlier."

This comes after Adityanath while taking a jibe at the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he does not want former minister and party leader Azam Khan to come out of prison because it will pose a threat to his position.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Adityanath said, "Even Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of prison because his (Akhilesh Yadav's) position will be in danger."

In the recent hearing, the Supreme Court refused to grant any relief to Azam Khan, who had sought interim bail to campaign in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 over several cases registered against him.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor