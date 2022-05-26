UP: Former minister and former BSP leader Nakul Dubey joins Congress

Former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and expelled Bahujan Samaj Party leader Nakul Dubey on Thursday joined the Congress. Senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla invites Dubey to join the party. Sources said that before joining the party formally, Dubey met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Speaking to reporters on the occasion of Dubey's induction into the Congress, Shukla said, "Former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nakul Dubey, who is considered a pillar of Bahujan Samaj Party, has joined the Congress. We believe that his arrival will strengthen the Congress in Uttar Pradesh."

Expressing gratitude towards the Congress, Dubey said, "In the coming times, we will all work together to strengthen the party not only in Uttar Pradesh, but in the entire country." During the year 2007-12, Dubey held the responsibility of many important departments as a minister in the BSP government of Uttar Pradesh. He was once considered one of the prominent Brahmin leaders of the BSP.

Let us tell you that on 16 April last month, BSP national president Mayawati took a big decision and expelled Dubey from the party. This step was taken on him for adopting indiscipline in the party and indulging in anti-party activities.

