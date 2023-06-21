UP Governor performs Yoga in Lucknow, CM in Gorakhpur

Lucknow/Gorakhpur, June 21 Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel led the Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations in Gorakhpur on Wednesday to mark the International Yoga Day.

Unexpected rains forced the event indoors at the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow where bureaucrats, eminent citizens and other performed Yoga, led by the Governor.

Adityanath performed Yoga with hundreds in Giorakhpur and called upon people to make it a way of life.



