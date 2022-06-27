UP govt's focus on ease of doing business, good law and order: Pathak

Lucknow, June 27 Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has said that the state government was focusing on ease of doing business, along with maintaining good law and order.

He said that the government is working and taking necessary steps to attract investment and boost employment opportunities in the state, especially in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

Pathak was speaking at a two-day conference, organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in association with the Ministry of MSME, Union Government.

The conference, which aims to develop cottage and small-scale industries and improve their competitiveness, is being organised at a time when the country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

The deputy chief minister assured all possible help to the industry body in its efforts to increase investment in the state and lauded ASSOCHAM for organising this conference, in which entrepreneurs from within the country and around the world are participating, in Lucknow.

He said that his government first focused on improving law and order to create a better environment for investors in the state.

Entrepreneurs, who used to shy away from investing in Uttar Pradesh, have started investing in the state after the situation improved. Apart from having skilled manpower available, there is also a huge market.

The deputy chief minister added that the government has introduced a single-window system for the convenience of entrepreneurs so that all types of approvals can be given to them at one place. For speedy settlement of commercial disputes, the state government has opened 13 new commercial courts in the last five years.

He said that the MSME sector contributes close to 50 per cent of the country's export sector. At the same time, this sector accounts for about 30 per cent of the country's GDP. In such a situation, the role of MSMEs becomes crucial in making India a stronger position in global trade.

