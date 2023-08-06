UP: Man arrested for making objectionable remarks against Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 6 One person has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadhoi district for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The arrested individual has been identified as Shahabuddin Ansari, the administrator of a WhatsApp group.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rajesh Kumar Bhartiya said "indecent language was used against CM Adityanath in a WhatsApp group named Bhadohi Nagar Palika".

The remarks later went viral on social media.

The police received a complaint in this regard through X, formerly Twitter, on August 4.

The ASP said that during the investigation, it was found that a youth named M. Ansari had made objectionable remarks.

He said that Shahabuddin Ansari had connected M. Ansari to the WhatsApp group.

The police officer said that on the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against Shahabuddin Ansari and M. Ansari under various relevant sections.

Shahabuddin Ansari was arrested on Sunday, the ASP said, said the police were also looking for M. Ansari to nab him.

